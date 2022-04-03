THE TRUTH Murcia Sunday, 3 April 2022, 15:28



Juan Carlos Ferrero is not just a coach for Carlos Alcaraz. He is the sports father of him. Their relationship is very close. The Murcian always makes it clear, and he showed it more than ever this Saturday. When the teacher surprised him by returning to Miami to follow his first grand final, his pupil exploded with emotion, jumping up and melting into a hug.

At the start of the tournament, the former Valencian tennis player had to return to Spain due to the death of his father, Eduardo. Since then, he has advised her from a distance, and Alcaraz has felt as if he was right next to him. After the last triumphs, the dedication recorded on the camera was addressed to his coach. “This victory is yours,” he wrote to her after sneaking into his first grand final. This Sunday he will support him from his bench. One more stimulus for the El Palmar prodigy on the day that can give another bite to the history of tennis.