Hockey The two-handed ax strike brought HIFK Jordan Schmaltz out of the two-match ban

The league disciplinary delegation dealt with the matter only at the request of TPS.

3.4. 16:21

Helsinki Defender of IFK Jordan Schmaltz received a two-match ban on Sunday from the HIFK-TPS match on Saturday.

Schmaltz stopped TPS’s gold helmet Markus Nurmen progress with a two-handed ax stroke near Nurmi’s right hand. Nurmi was able to continue his match.

IFK’s match for the US team ended in an ax stroke: he got 5 + 20 minutes from the cold at 14.23. IFK was at a loss of 0-4 at the time.

Disciplinary decision by the swing took place completely outside the reed game situation without any previous contact between the players.

“The blow from Schmaltz with the racket is very strong and carries a risk of injury,” says the disciplinary delegation.

League published in connection with the disciplinary decision video situation.

The disciplinary delegation dealt with Schmaltz’s ax strike only at the request of the Turku Palloseura, because the chief video judge did not put the situation in disciplinary proceedings.

The league said on Saturday night on their Twitter account that Tappara did not Petteri Puhakan and IFK Miro Karjalainen The tackles or the overthrow of Schmaltz proceed to the disciplinary delegation.

Schmaltz will be sidelined from the fifth game of the semi-finals on Sunday and the sixth game on Tuesday due to his ban.