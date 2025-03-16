Ohla, a global infrastructure company with more than 110 years of history, continues to consolidate as an international reference in the sector. In 2024, the group has added important contracts in its main markets, strengthening its leadership in the field of construction, especially in the United States.

New awards that drive growth

Through its subsidiaries Ohla Building and Ohla USA, the company has expanded its portfolio with strategic projects In civil works, residential building and penitentiary infrastructure, reaffirming their commitment to the development of high complexity and great impact initiatives.

Among the most prominent contracts is the modernization of the Correctional and Rehabilitation Center of Miami-Dade County (MDCR) in Florida, awarded to Ohla Building for 214 million euros (228 million dollars). This project, part of the Master Remodel Plan of the Penitentiary Institution, seeks to improve the conditions of the center, promoting dignity, respect and strengthening of ties with families, the judicial system, education and health services.

Remodeling project of the I-95 highway, Florida





In California, Ohla USA has obtained the award of the second phase of the extension of the Alvarado water channeling network, in San Diego, for a value of 114 million euros (123 million dollars). With the installation of 16 kilometers of main pipes, this infrastructure will improve the water supply for 1.4 million inhabitants, reinforcing the water resilience of the region.









Before finishing the course, Ohla announced the award of one of its greatest contracts in the US by volume: The improvement of the I-95 and the SW 10th Street in Broward County (Florida). Through Ohla USA, in alliance with Prince Contracting and together with the FDOT and WSP, the group will develop this key project for connectivity in the region under the Progressive Design-Build model, an innovative strategy that optimizes deadlines and reduces risks. With a total value of 933 million dollars, this work reinforces Ohla’s commitment to sustainable and efficient infrastructure.

Great projects underway

Ohla also leads the execution of large -scale initiatives in the US, among which are:

• Purple Line Light Rail (Maryland): With a budget of 2,210 million euros (2.3 billion dollars), this contract will transform mobility in the Washington DC metropolitan area with 26.1 km of extension and 21 stations, connecting Bethesda and New Carrolton and promoting a more sustainable transport model.

• Improvement of accessibility in the New York Metro: Through Judlau Contracting, Ohla is installing 18 new elevators and ramps in 13 stations, guaranteeing more inclusive and accessible mobility for transportation users.

• Recognitions in I-405 (California): The company has been awarded for its work in improving the I-405, a key project to relieve congestion in one of the most busy runners in the State. Among the awards received are the Golden Hub of Innovation Award and the Award for the Year of the American Society of Civil Engineers – Orange County Chapter.

These awards and recognitions reinforce Ohla’s strength in the US market and their commitment to the development of essential infrastructure with an focus on sustainability, innovation and excellence in the execution of high -impact projects.