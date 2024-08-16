Chihuahua.- In the contest “Con Sabor a Chihuahua”, the clubs of the city’s grandfather and Colonia Soto participated, selecting the first three places for the seasoning and flavor of their dishes, which were awarded by the mayor of Chihuahua, Marco Antonio Bonilla Mendoza, with a financial incentive.

When tasting each dish, he recognized the love and passion with which each one was made and that contests like this one motivate and connect the people of Chihuahua and Mexico, because we remember the Mexican roots in each one of the recipes prepared.

He also thanked the gastronomy students from the Universidad Tecnológica de Chihuahua (UTCh) Sur for their support, because they helped the grandparents finalists perfect their dish and give it a presentation for this final that included a starter, main course and dessert.

It was the judges who finally gave the verdict to three of the grandfather’s clubs.

Third place went to Club del Abuelo Renacer, whose dish stood out as the banana flan; second place went to Club del Abuelo Mano Amiga, whose dish featured chicken in peanut butter; and finally, first place went to Club del Abuelo San Jorge, whose dish featured carrot cake. These finalists received a check for two thousand, three thousand, and four thousand pesos, respectively.

The director of the Human Development and Education Department, Mónica Ivonne Herrera Villanueva, thanked the participation of the gastronomy students of UTCh Sur and its rector, Luisa Yolanda Quiñonez, for opening the doors of this institution.

He also highlighted the participation of the city’s grandfather clubs, which presented different dishes in the different stages of the competition.