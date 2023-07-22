It closes the door in the morning to open a new stage in Telecinco’s afternoons. The journalist Ana Rosa Quintana (Madrid, 67 years old) says goodbye to ‘El programa de AR’ after 19 seasons as audience leader, becoming the longest-running morning show in television history. Starting in September, the presenter jumps into the evening schedule with ‘TardeAR’, a new format that aims to revolutionize and promote the chain’s afternoons.

How are you going to disconnect this summer?

-On Tuesday I’m going to the beach. It will be a few days of disconnection and then Xelo Montesinos (CEO of the Unicorn Content production company) and I will be working. Before I go on vacation, I would like to have an interview with Alberto Núñez Feijóo because he is going to be the winner of the elections.

–Are you going to do something special for your morning farewell?

-I have asked, really, not to do anything special. And I hope they listen to me. I’m just moving home. I’m not going to Australia.

– Can you confirm that in the afternoon you are not going to do politics?

-No, that’s not true. I’m not going to do a political gathering in the afternoon, that doesn’t make sense. But if there are political issues, of course we are going to deal with them. I didn’t think that at this point in my life I was going to face the challenge of the afternoons. Alessandro Salem (CEO of Mediaset), who arrived in Madrid in December, put it on the table for me. And the first day I saw him he asked me to do the evenings. That I was the best option.

–Did you claim any condition to accept the change?

–We asked him to do the program we wanted to do and to give us the means to do it. That is being fulfilled. If the chain, which has treated me so well and with such affection, which has supported me so much in what I have done, asks me, I think it is good people to do so. I did not put any conditions.

–You have said that your new evening program will not remind of ‘Sabor a ti’.

–Go backwards or to gain momentum. I’m not going to tone it down. I am me and I think what I think. I do it conscientiously and I will continue to do so, whether it is an event or a matter of the heart. You don’t take a communicator to tell him what to think or what to say.

But now he does more editorials. Will you keep it?

-We’ll do something. That arose in the pandemic. I remember one day, when I was at home seeing what was happening, and I started to write what I thought about certain things. I have always been very respectful of everyone’s freedom of expression. Our political gathering, even the current one, is the most plural there is, with all sensibilities. I understood that the editorial was my personal opinion and should not involve the rest of the table. That’s why I started making them by myself at the beginning of the magazine. It is the opinion of Ana Rosa Quintana.

– How is it that your name, and now also that of Silvia Intxaurrondo, sneaks into the electoral campaign for your interviews with political leaders?

-It seems unpresentable to me. This has never happened. Silvia has now entered at the last moment, but Carlos Herrera, Pablo Motos, Vicente Vallés and I have been suffering real harassment in recent months. The authorities have decided that there are good and bad journalists; journalists who report facts and others who only give opinions. What happened to a fellow journalist, who has every right to express her opinion or discrepancy, does not seem right to me, just as it does not seem right to me that Podemos takes me out in an electoral campaign as if I were a fascist or worse things. We journalists have the right to control power, whoever it is and whoever it is. Both Podemos and the PSOE have many lessons to learn. Many lines have been crossed and I would have liked the support of other colleagues.

–Your production company suffered departures of historical collaborators to the competition, such as Beatriz Cortázar. Was there an opportunity to retain them?

-There was no opportunity. When they told us, it was already done. And he could not pay what they have offered him.

–The future program that you will present will be called ‘TardeAR’. Did you come up with the name?

–I am very late (laughs). It occurred to me because we go in the afternoon. One cannot live on nostalgia. Everything has to be renewed.