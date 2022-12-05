Journalist reconciles and avoids live fight between fans of Medellín and Pereira

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Journalist avoids fight between fans.
From Telemedellín TV
A reporter measured among the fans, before the final at the Atanasio Girardot.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 04, 2022, 10:06 PM
Deportivo Independiente Medellín (DIM) and Deportivo Pereira They met this Sunday in the first game of the Colombian league final from which none emerged victorious after a 1-1 draw on the scoreboard that lengthened the dispute without tipping the balance for either of the two clubs.
brave journalist
Before the game, around the stadium Atanasio Girardota journalist served as a mediator to prevent a friction from escalating.
When the Pereira fans began to arrive, a fan rebuked a Matecana fan, just as the reporter was broadcasting live for Telemdedellín Sports.
The reporter, live, approached the DIM fan and in a kind tone urged him not to be aggressive with his rival.
“Don’t worry, we’re live,” said the journalist. “This is how the Medellín fans receive the Pereira fans who are arriving,” she added, while the DIM fan waved.
“Let’s welcome him,” the reporter asked, and the fan of the powerful did. “We’re fine,” she said.
On the other side, the Pereira fan raised his hand as a sign of peace.
The video goes viral on social media.
