The complaint of lucho caceres against Magaly Medina for defamation and slander obtained its results. However, there is a percentage of the population that is against the behavior of the actor and they expressed this discomfort through social networks, where many defended the position of “Urraca”.

As you remember, Magaly Medina commented on the behavior of Lucho Cáceres inside a transport bus, calling him a “thug”. Likewise, she reported that he had physically assaulted the program’s reporters, and even damaged recording material.

Users are against Lucho Cáceres

After Magaly Medina’s sentence went viral, netizens did not hesitate to express their opinion about Lucho Cáceres’ behavior on social networks and reminded him of how he treated people

“Did you win Magaly? But they know how spoiled you are. You have already forgotten when Magaly showed the videos where you appear “choborra” and you are not a good actor, ”said one of his followers in an Instagram post.

Users react to the trial of Lucho Cáceres against Magaly Medina. Photo: Twitter capture

Users react to the trial of Lucho Cáceres against Magaly Medina. Photo: Twitter capture

Users react to the trial of Lucho Cáceres against Magaly Medina. Photo: Twitter capture

Users react to the trial of Lucho Cáceres against Magaly Medina. Photo: Twitter capture

Users react to the trial of Lucho Cáceres against Magaly Medina. Photo: Twitter capture

Magaly Medina could be jailed again

Lucho Cáceres’ lawyer spoke with the cameras of El Popular and warned Magaly Medina: “The lady cannot commit this offense, because, if another trial occurs for a similar term, the measure will become effective (2 years of jail)”. So the ATV driver must take care of her expressions on other characters in front of the reflectors.

“Mrs. Magaly called my represented ‘scum’ and ‘garbage’ in June 2020. As is understandable, it is a damage to her honor. He filed a lawsuit which he ultimately won. The lady can appeal, but I am confident that justice will be ratified,” added the professional.

Lucho Cáceres is victorious in the trial against Magaly Medina. Photo: composition/ Lucho Cáceres/ Instagram/ ATV capture

Lucho Cáceres’s message to Magaly after winning a trial

Through social networks, Lucho Cáceres spoke out and celebrated having won the trial against Magaly Medina, in which he denounced her for defamation and slander: “Honor is a fundamental legal right protected by the constitution. No one can sully it, less in the media. Freedom of expression is not unrestricted, it has parameters, and if these are not respected, a crime against honor, libel and aggravated defamation is incurred, as is the case. Two years of suspended prison sentence and 70,000 soles of civil reparation was the sentence, this time, one of many that he already has previously.

Lucho Cáceres speaks after winning Magaly’s trial. Photo: @luchocaceres/Facebook

Lucho Cáceres criticized the freedom of Magaly Medina after imprisonment

Through social networks, Lucho Cáceres published an image of Magaly Medina handcuffed and wrote a long text about resocialization, an act that caused great discomfort in the figure of ATV.

The time Lucho Cáceres reminded Magaly Medina of her time in jail. Photo: Facebook

Magaly Medina indifferent to the conviction for defamation of Lucho Cáceres

Through social networks, Magaly Medina was happy, enjoying a sunny day in Cajamarca with her husband Alfredo Zambrano. This after the First Criminal Court ruled in favor of Lucho Cáceres.