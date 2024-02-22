Journalist Ana Blanco (Portugalete, Bizkaia, 63 years old), one of the most recognizable faces of RTVE news, will say goodbye to viewers this Saturday, February 24, presenting for the last time Weekly report. After more than three decades in public television, Blanco has decided to take early retirement, which will take effect on March 29, according to the public corporation.

The communicator has been one of the faces most strongly linked to the public channel's news programs for more than 30 years. Since 1990 she was one of the regular names in the TVE news programs until in 2022 she made the decision to leave her place at the head of the after-dinner edition of the Newscast from La 1. Since September 2023, it presented Weekly reporta space that he had already presented between 2007 and 2009 and from which he will say goodbye to viewers this Saturday.

More information

In the note in which it reports the news, RTVE highlights the legacy that Ana Blanco leaves in the corporation, “a house to which she will remain linked forever.” It also highlights rigor and professionalism as the main hallmarks of the presenter in her professional work throughout these decades, in which she has presented news programs in almost all time slots and has participated in special programs, as well as in debates and in numerous electoral calls.

On September 15, 1990, Spanish viewers saw Ana Blanco for the first time presenting the Newscast. Previously he had worked at Los 40 Principales, Radio 16 and Telemadrid. On September 11, 1990, she appeared at a casting of TVE to look for new news presenters, and only four days later he debuted in that position in the weekend edition accompanying Francine Gálvez and in the middle of the Gulf War. In the following season she went on to present the afternoon news of La 2.

Since then he has been at the forefront, in different stages, of both the Newscast 1 as of Newscast 2, as well as the weekend edition. Among his colleagues in this task were Matías Prats (with whom he shared a table between 1992 and 1996), and María Escario, Jesús Álvarez and Sergio Sauca, who were in charge of sports information. In 2007 she achieved a permanent position at TVE, after 17 years under contract. From that same year until 2009 she co-presented Weekly report, where she was accompanied by journalists such as Pepa Bueno, Lorenzo Milá, María Casado and Ana Pastor. In 2009 she took over the program I have a question for you, in which the politicians of the moment faced the issues of various citizens. In 2018 he went on to present, alone, the 3:00 p.m. news program on La 1, after another five years as head of the second edition. In total, there were more than 7,400 news programs that he has hosted on TVE.

For his work he has collected numerous awards throughout these decades: Antena de Oro, Ondas Award, Television Academy Award, TP de Oro, International Press Club Award, Manuel Alonso Visedo Communication Award, National Journalism Award Pedro Antonio de Alarcón, and the Golden Microphone, among others on a long list.

You can follow EL PAÍS Television on x or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.