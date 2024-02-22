In the Sverdlovsk region, a citizen of Belarus was freed from slavery

In the Sverdlovsk region, a citizen of Belarus was freed from slavery.

According to the publication, the man was helped by activists of a volunteer organization, who were approached by the victim himself. He said that he ended up in slavery because of his brother-in-law, who called him to work in May 2023, promising to pay him 25 thousand rubles every month for working at a sawmill. But as soon as the Belarusian arrived at his place of work, he was deprived of his passport.

“They stupidly took away my documents; there was no point in trying to go anywhere,” this is how the man explained his stay in captivity.

