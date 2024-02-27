Goodbye to the music critic Ernesto Assante

Is dead Ernesto Assante, historic music critic. He was 66 years old. This is the news Republic, the newspaper where he has worked since 1979 and for which he set up, among other things, the first “electronic editions”, from which Repubblica.it was born. Assante, an author on radio and television and not only in print, has 'trained' at least a couple of generations in rock and pop music, becoming a stable reference point and solid for anyone who wanted to understand more about those sounds and the history of music of the twentieth century and the first decades of the second millennium.

Assante, writes Republichad celebrated his birthday a few days ago, on February 12. he was struck by illness on Sunday evening due to a stroke, then rushed to hospital where treatment unfortunately proved useless. “He started with the radio in 1975 – explains the newspaper – in a small Roman station, Roma International Sound. Then, again in 1975 and until 1982, he held programs at Radio Blu, one of the first rock stations in the capital, a real training ground for dozens of radio DJs who would find themselves behind the microphones of Rai Stereonotte a few years later.

In 1980 the move to Rai Radio 1 and in '83 the arrival at Stereonotte, where he was host until 1987. Assante began frequenting newspaper editorial offices in 1977, collaborating with the Quotidiano dei Lavoratori and from 1978 at Il Manifesto as a music critic, for which he wrote until 1984. In 1979 the he arrived at La Repubblica, where he was music critic and then editor-in-chief, inventor of the weekly Musica, together with Roberto Campagnano and Gino Castaldo. he was also the creator of Computer Valley and Computer, Internet and Other as well as director of McLink and Kataweb.”