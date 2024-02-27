Hungary, Orvab appoints Sulyok as new president after Novak's resignation

Tamas Sulyok is the new president of the Hungarian Republic. Sulyok replaces Novakthe first female President of Hungary, who resigned for pardoning a man convicted in a crime case child abuse.

The affair turned into the biggest political crisis that the nationalist prime minister Viktor Orban has faced since his return to power in 2010.

Parliament, where the government coalition of Fidesz with the KDNP Christian Democrat holds a two-thirds majority, endorsed the decided replacement. Sulyok he has already taken the oath. He will become President of Hungary on March 5.