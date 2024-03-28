Journalism | Aamulehti chose researcher Maria Lassila-Merisalo to investigate the veracity of Matti Kuusela's stories

Aamulehti editor-in-chief Sanna Keskinen estimates that the report will be completed by midsummer.

Morning paper has failed a media researcher Maria Lassila-Merisalon to find out about his former editor Matti Kuuselan the veracity of the stories. Aamulehti gave the name of the author of the report on Thursday.

In the same context, Aamulehti's editor-in-chief Sanna Keskinen estimates that the report will be completed by Midsummer. Keskinen told STT earlier on Thursday that the newspaper hopes that the investigation officer's work will start and be completed as soon as possible.

Aamulehti removed more than 500 of Kuusela's articles from the web because, according to the magazine, it was not possible for the reader to recognize the fabrication in many of them. Kuusela himself stated in his book that he has also used sepite in his stories.