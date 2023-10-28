During the last edition of ‘Love and fire’, Rodrigo González confirmed that Jossmery Toledo decided to report Paolo Hurtado for alleged threats. This comes after the former national team came forward and confirmed in various interviews that he would take legal action against the former police officer for the crime of extortion.

Why did Jossmery Toledo denounce Paolo Hurtado?

Rodrigo Gonzalez used the last minutes of his program’love and fire‘ to rule on the alleged complaint that Jossmery Toledo would have taken against Paolo Hurtado for the crime of threats.

“I just received a complaint that Jossmery Toledo was making to Paolo Hurtado. Personal and family integrity due to threats, is what he reported to the Peruvian Police for the purposes of the case. Likewise, he communicated to the Prosecutor’s Office on duty,” ‘Peluchín’ stated.

In addition to this, it is important to emphasize that the Peruvian soccer player had announced that he would denounce Jossmery for the crime of extortion, since she had requested money from him to prevent him from going to the press to provide details of his extramarital affair.

“He is filing a criminal complaint against Mrs. Jossmery Toledo for the crime of extortion… Not only did he request money, but some other benefits for her and personal purposes in exchange for not going to the media to demonstrate with evidence what their relationship had been like… Which led Mr. Hurtado to a situation where he thought more than about himself, about the state of Mrs. Rosa Fuentes and feared for the life of his son and his still wife, and unfortunately he agreed.”said Hurtado’s lawyer.

What did Jossmery Toledo say about Paolo Hurtado?

Jossmery Toledo showed revealing chats he shared with Paolo Hurtado during the time they maintained a relationship, despite the fact that the footballer was married.

“I swear by my mother who is in heaven that everything I feel for you is real, sincere and true. I am that in love, I give you my entire life… Yes, I want to be with you forever. I want to be happy with you, believe me , really… Yes, I want to have children with you too, but next year, I told you. I want you to be my wife for life,” Hurtado wrote in one of the published conversations.