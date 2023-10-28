Tim, government sources on Merlyn’s letter: “Any other initiative is foreign to the intentions of the executive”

“With reference to the so-called proposal that recently emerged on Tim’s future, the Government points out that it has made other decisions which contemplate another plan, made clear to the Tim company and to the market with transparency and in the correct manner”. This was specified by government sources regarding the proposal presented yesterday by the investment fund Merlyn Partners, which currently holds an amount of Tim shares of just under 3%, an alternative to that of CEO Pietro Labriola, who envisages the sale of the network to Kkr. “Any other initiative is extraneous – the same sources highlight – to the Government’s intentions. It is also underlined that the initiative taken by the Government clearly provides for public control over the strategic structure as the final result expressly guaranteed by the proposal – the only proposal – in which the Executive participates with the recognition of the strategic role and special powers granted to the Government, in full compliance with EU law”.

Tim, at the request of Consob, confirms that he received a communication from Merlyn Advisor last Friday LTD and RN Capital Partner, which, moreover, was widely disseminated when it was sent to the company. The group communicated this in a note. Timonce the shareholding of the proposing fund has been verified, will submit the document to the board of directors, which will meet on November 3rd.

The NetCo project being examined is in line, Tim underlines, with the plan approved unanimously by the Board of Directors and presented at the Capital Market Day in July last year. In this context, the preparatory activities for the decisions regarding the offers received from the KKR fund during the already scheduled meetings of 3 and 5 November continue.

Merlyn Advisorsa Luxembourg fund but which is headed by Alexander Barnabas former JP Morgan with 3% of Timproposes an alternative plan to Kkr: requests the removal of the CEO Pietro Labriola and candida STefano Siragusa, the former Network Operations & Wholesale Officer who left the group in August. The plan, writes the fund to the board of directors, provides for the maintenance of the network, “firmly in Italian hands”. Furthermore “he doesn’t ask the government for money” and promises to bring the shares back to 1 euro “preparing the resumption of dividend payments to shareholders”.

The plan – drawn up by Stefano Siragusawith the support of Merlyn’s founder Alexander Barnabas – is part of the initiative called TIMValue, which “aims to maximize value for all shareholders and stakeholders, safeguarding employment, the execution of the PNRR and the strategic interests of the country and the digital agenda”.

Among them goals, it is underlined that of bringing the value of the stock back to 1 euro within 18 months (today it closed at 24 cents), thanks to the maintenance of Netco and the TIM network in Italian hands, the creation of TechCo (an Italian company with global ambitions will effectively integrate NetC’s current assetsoe the skills of EnterpriseCo, becoming the new TIM), to the creation of the single network led by CDP in TechCo “without asking a cent from the country” and, finally, to the restructuring and sale of TimConsumer, the sale of TIM Brasil and the renaming of TechCo in Telecom Italia.

