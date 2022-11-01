Start your tour with the left foot. Josimar I had planned to sing in Lima on October 31, but the authorities canceled the concert. The salsero arrived in Peruvian territory to offer said show, but the notification came hours before the event began.

Magaly Medina contacted Hubert Quiroz, a member of the Los Olivos Municipal Administrative Supervision, so that he can explain the reasons.

According to the inspector, the lack of documentation would have triggered this fact. “The Civil Defense certificate has been verified with the Crime Prevention Prosecutor’s Office and It has been found that it does not have this ”, he declared.

Josimar Fidel will meet again with his fans in Peru. He assures that he will not talk about his private life. Photo: LR Composition | Facebook | Josimar

The eventful return of Josimar to Lima

Airs of divo? Josimar set foot on Peruvian soil after living in the United States for some time and was received by the press outside the Jorge Chávez airport.

The interpreter of “The protagonist” did not want to give statements to the media and had defiant gestures with them. “ Don’t put the camera in my face, please.” he is heard saying.

“You should thank the press and the public because that is what the artist lives for. That keeps one in force”, was Magaly’s criticism.

Josimar is honest

In statements to the Republic, Josimar he was grateful for the success of his music career. He said that his career in Peru reached its peak and, therefore, he has sought opportunities abroad.

“I already had to leave to look for new challenges, new horizons, new opportunities for my career, and everyone knows that the United States is the country of opportunities, it is the country where all the record companies are,” he said.