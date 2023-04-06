Thursday, April 6, 2023, 08:47



| Updated 09:05 a.m.



The former minister, former leader of the Catalan PP, economist and businessman, Josep Piqué, died this Thursday at the age of 68, at the Hospital 12 de Octubre in Madrid, as reported by his family in a statement.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of our husband and father, Josep Piqué Camps, on October 12 in Madrid. His personal integrity, his strength, his love for family, work and his struggle for life will always accompany us ».

The family communicates that his funeral will take place at the M30 Funeral Home where the farewell will take place tomorrow, Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Piqué held different portfolios during the PP governments of José María Aznar (1996 and 2003). He began his career as head of Industry (May 1996-April 2000). He continued in charge of Foreign Affairs (April 2000-July 2002). And he ended up as the head of Science and Technology (July 2002-September 2003). He was also spokesman for the Executive between July 1998 and April 2000. From October 2002 to July 2007 he was the president of the Popular Party of Catalonia (PPC).