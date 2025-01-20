The television presenter Josep Pedrerol visited on Monday night The Anthill, the entertainment program directed by Pablo Motos to which he returned to review current football news, highlighting the case of Dani Olmo and his relationship with Florentino Pérez.

The presenter of Gamers and The Jugones Chiringuito He passed by the set of the flag program Antenna 3and left several interesting moments for his audience, such as a account of the interaction of the sports journalist with the president of Real Madrid.

“I get along well with Laporta, Cerezo, Florentino…“, explained Pedrerol regarding his relationship with the first division presidents, although he had an impact on the character of the Real Madrid boss: “He hasn’t spoken to me for a month. Florentino Pérez talks to everyone, he doesn’t give me any news, I don’t have a special privilege, but If he hears something he doesn’t like in the program, he gets angry.“, said the presenter, who distanced himself from criticism about favoritism: “It seems that Florentino writes the Chiringuito scripts for me…”

The journalist also summarized what happened with Dani Olmo and his registration: “Everything is provisional. Barça needed to sign Olmo through a contract with a sports brand. Laporta asked for two more days on December 31, and the League and the RFEF rejected. The CSD gave them the precautionary measure and now they are waiting for a final ruling“.





Again speaking about Real Madrid, Pedrerol defended the situation of the white team: “Despite the failures, Madrid is the leader. You have lost the final of the Spanish Super Cup and won the European Cup”, and then criticized the attitude against Barça: “I saw ten sloppy players against Barça. Sacred cows cannot play just because. “If Rodrygo or Bellingham don’t run, go to the bench.”

The director of Jugones also revealed his opinions on the best in the world. As for the coaches, the Catalan chose Carlo Ancelotti: “Ancelotti’s talent is managing stars. Tactically it is very good. When he makes changes, he makes them very well too.“, while, in the players section, he was left with Mbappe.