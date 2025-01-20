In one hectic closing day of the second act of the J70 Sailway Seriesorganized by the J70 Class and the Real Club Náutico de Vigo, the Marnatura shone with its own light by achieving three first places. The silver went to Jorge Pérez Canal’s Abril Rojo from Ourense, who had two victories, and the bronze went to Javier Porto de Canido’s Pazo de Cea. Behind them were LaGuardia&Moreira by Gonzalo Araújo, Noticia del Náutico from Barcelona, ​​Abril Verde by Luis Pérez Canal and Valmy Energy Trader by Marina Coruña with its star-studded crew.

The reference series at the peninsular level, along with the Winter Series organized by the Real Club Náutico de Barcelona, ​​did not disappoint in its second round. With a good participation and great qualitymany of the most prestigious sailors and skippers of the moment gathered at the event. Among them, the oceanic navigator Chuny Bermúdez de Castro stood out; Olympic gold Domingo Manrique; the Olympic bronze medalist Nico Rodríguez, and the TP52 world champion Antonio Otero, as well as other elite athletes such as Gonzalo Araújo and Alberto Padrón, among others. The quality of the technicians and jurors, led by Jano Martín, was also notable and the program of six tests could be completed.

The west winds, generous and reaching 16 knots at times, led to a jcolorful and fast Sunday decoration in the northern area of ​​the Vigo estuary, between Cangas and Moaña. Luis Bugallo’s Marnatura proved intractable, adding to a first place on Saturday two more on Sunday, to claim the victory of this event. For his part, Jorge Pérez Canal, one of the best J70 skippers, achieved the remaining victory with Abril Rojo and won silver. Completing the podium was Javier Porto’s Pazo de Cea, which won three partial podiums during the championship, and was three points ahead of fourth-place finisher, Gonzalo Araújo’s Laguardia&Moreira.

It is worth highlighting the participation of the quarry boatssuch as the Sailway Academy with Alejandro Pérez Canal at the helm, and the RCNV1906 with Luca de Tena as skipper.









The next event of the J70 Sailway Series, which will be the third, is scheduled for February 15 and 16.