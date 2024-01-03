Twitch has released a new update to its guidelines on sexual content on the video streaming platform. The new rules ban 'implied nudity'with immediate effect.

Angela HessionTwitch's Chief Customer Trust Officer, wrote in a blog post about the update that while some streamers who participated in the implied nudity “meta” correctly labeled their content as sexually themed, hiding those videos From the Twitch homepage, viewers can still come across suggestive previews while browsing the site.

The new update of Twitch dress code reads as follows: “We do not allow streamers to be completely or partially nude, including, but not limited to, exposing genitals or buttocks. We also do not allow streamers to suggest being fully or partially nude, including, but not limited to, covering breasts or genitals with objects or censorship bars. It is not allowed to show the visible outlines of the genitals, even if covered. The broadcast of naked or partially naked minors is always prohibited, regardless of the context.”

People who present themselves as women they must cover the nipples and be careful not to expose the lower part of the breast; however, there are no restrictions on cleavage “as long as these coverage requirements are met and it is clear that the streamer is wearing clothing.”

All the others they must cover the area from the hips to the lower part of the pelvis and buttocks.