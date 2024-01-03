Western Japan experienced a new aftershock of magnitude 5.5 this Wednesday, after a strong 7.6 earthquake this Monday will leave at least 64 dead in this region.

The new tremor occurred around 10:54 local time (8:54 pm in Colombia) and at a depth of 10 km with an epicenter in the Noto peninsula, in the Ishikawa prefecture, like the tremor on Monday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), which did not issue a tsunami warning.

The earthquake could be felt strongly in the city of Wajima, one of the most affected by the movement two days ago, but also in Nanao, Nakanoto, Aanamizu and Noto, all of them localities that register deaths after the strong earthquake at the beginning of the week.



The JMA considers that a tremor of range 5 or higher makes it difficult to walk without holding on to something stable.

The new earthquake occurs after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit the western coast of central Japan this Monday, leaving at least 64 dead, according to the latest figures, while rescue efforts and the search for people trapped under the seas continue. debris from collapsed buildings.

At least 64 people were killed and 107 injured according to the Ishikawa Prefectural Government and the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. Photo: EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

This earthquake, the most devastating in Japan since the 2016 earthquake in Kumamoto prefecture (which left more than 200 dead), It is the first level 7 to be registered in the country since 2018, when an earthquake reached level 7 on the island of Hokkaido.

However, this earthquake did not cause major damage as it occurred in a very sparsely populated area of ​​the country.

Monday's earthquake also forced the activation of a tsunami warning on much of the coasts of the archipelago for almost an entire day, although the rises in sea level recorded fortunately did not cause significant damage.

