Josema, on the left, at the premiere of Cartagena B in the Second RFEF against Betis B. / antonio gil / agm

The striker from Cartagena Josema is a new player for La Unión after parting ways with Cartagena B on Wednesday night. The striker from Miranda, in fact, has already trained this Thursday in the mining town under Manolo Palomeque, a coach who knows him perfectly of his formative stage at Torre Pacheco.

Lorca Deportiva and Pulpileño were also very interested in taking over the services of Josema, who last season was the best player in the Murcian Third Division. The boy, who is no longer under 23, scored 23 basic goals for the promotion of Cartagena B to Second RFEF. This course, on the other hand, the jump in category has not been good for the Cartagena player, without seeing the door or finding sensations despite playing 12 games, 5 of them as a starter.

The Cartagena player had the exit door open for the Albinegro subsidiary in this winter market. Josema returns to Tercera to recover sensations and fight, with La Unión, for a new promotion to Segunda RFEF. From his stage at Efesé, his official debut with the first team also stands out: on November 14, 2021 in Montilivi, when he played a couple of minutes of Girona-Cartagena.