Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 01:57



| Updated 02:18 p.m.



On Madrid’s stages, between 1954 and 1963, the independent group Dido Pequeño Teatro carried out its intensive activity, directed by Josefina Sánchez Pedreño from Murcia, a brave and daring woman, recognized as the introducer of the theater of the absurd on the Spanish stage during Franco’s regime. . …

