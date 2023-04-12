The office added that it recorded the killing of 8,490 people and the injury of 14,244 others, from the beginning of the attack on February 24, 2022 to April 9, 2023.

UNHCR has long described its figures as “the tip of the iceberg”, due to restrictions on its access to combat zones.

Most of the deaths were recorded in the territories controlled by Ukraine and under attack from Russian forces, including 3,927 in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which are witnessing heavy fighting.

“The UNHCR believes that the actual numbers are much higher, due to the delay in receiving information from some locations witnessing intense fighting, and many reports still need to be confirmed,” the office said in a statement.

Russian forces have intensified their offensive in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, where many cities and towns are under heavy bombardment.

A UN-mandated investigative body concluded last month that Russian forces had carried out “indiscriminate and disproportionate” attacks in Ukraine, while Moscow denies targeting civilians or committing atrocities.