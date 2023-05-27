The revelations about the alleged vote-buying plot in Albudeite marked the political agenda on the last day of the 28-M electoral campaign. The candidates of the two main parties in the Region, Fernando López Miras (PP) and José Vélez (PSOE), made statements in this regard, as well as the regional coordinator of Podemos, Javier Sánchez Serna,

Vélez spoke for the first time about the plot, which represents a setback in this final stretch for the appointment with the polls. “I have no record that they are detained, or anything. If the facts are confirmed, we will act immediately and expel them from the party,” said the general secretary of the PSRM and candidate of the socialist formation for the presidency of the Community in tomorrow’s elections, in line with the statement that the party issued after meeting the arrests in Abudeite.

The PSRM leader assured, in statements to Onda Regional, that those investigated, including the socialist candidate for mayor of Albudeite, Isabel Peñalver, number 6 of the formation in the town, Lorena Navarro, and the general secretary of the PSOE in the municipality, secretary of Training of the regional Executive of the PSRM and number 19 of the candidacy of the Assembly headed by Vélez, Hector Antonio Martínez, “they deny all the facts that are imputed to him.”

José Vélez stresses that it will be “forceful” in the event that the facts for which the aforementioned members of the socialist formation are being investigated are confirmed “with the aim of removing all their positions.”

For his part, the PP candidate, Fernando López Miras, considered that the news about the judicial investigation into an alleged purchase of votes in Albudeite are “very worrying”, for which he believes that “answers” from the President of the Government are necessary. and Secretary General of the PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, as well as the Socialists of the Region of Murcia.

“They have not given explanations, there is no type of justification and what we are hearing is very worrying,” according to López Miras, who believes that “someone should stand up and take responsibility.”

López Miras responded like this when asked about this investigation related to the alleged purchase of votes in exchange for money in the 28-M elections in the town of Albudeite and in which the PSOE candidate for mayor, Isabel Peñalver, would be implicated; number 6 of the municipal candidacy, Lorena Navarro; and the number 19 in the lists of the socialists to the Regional Assembly, Héctor Antonio Martínez.

“We are talking about a representative of the PSOE who was running or who is running for mayor of Albudeite and also a person who was part of the regional candidacy, who have been arrested for an alleged plot, according to what we are reading, not only to buy votes but also drug trafficking”, according to the popular candidate. “I do not like that this news and that these things happen in the Region, much less that there is news from the Region of Murcia for these issues,” according to López Miras, who believes that “this is not good for anyone.”

“This is bad for everyone”, according to the PP candidate, who hopes that “someone will explain and assume responsibilities as soon as possible for the good of democracy, transparency and elections in the Region, Albudeite and Spain” .

However, López Miras wanted to send a message of “tranquility” for all citizens because “democracy works in Spain.”

Likewise, the regional coordinator of Podemos, Javier Sánchez Serna, demanded an investigation “in depth and whoever falls” on the alleged purchase of votes in Albudeite. Podemos filed a complaint with the Provincial Electoral Board to which it requests that the investigation be “quick and in-depth”, reaching “until the end of this plot, whoever falls in the process.” They also claimed that “vote by mail in Albudeite should not be counted provisionally.”