Five-time world champions Brazil will face Guinea in Barcelona on June 17 and Senegal in Lisbon three days later.

National campaign against racism

The federation also launched a national campaign to combat racism in the Brazilian league matches, starting from the beginning of next week, after the racist insults that the 22-year-old Brazilian player was subjected to in a La Liga match against Valencia last Sunday. This is the tenth incident that the player is exposed to and the League reports to the prosecutors this season.

Through this campaign, the federation seeks to continue combating racism in efforts that it began in 2022 under the leadership of its new president, Ednaldo Rodrigues, who demanded amendments to legislation that allowed the football authorities and the Brazilian judiciary to confront racism in stadiums with more severe penalties.

“We want Brazil to lead the fight against racism globally,” Rodrigues told Reuters in an interview in March.

Sources said the federation worked closely with Vinicius Jr on the details of the friendlies as they sought the player to feel comfortable about playing the games on the Iberian peninsula and the player welcomed the idea.