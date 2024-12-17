Vinícius’s attitude on the playing fields has made José María García explode. The sports journalist, taking advantage of the book presentation Real People, spoke about the Real Madrid playerof whom he said that “he is rude, he is protestant, he is grumpy.”

“It’s something crazy and a club as big as Real Madrid should have solved it sooner. It is a lack of foresight. Not everyone is the same, the family environment goes a long way. We have, for example, a boy who is a good footballer like Rodrygo, correct, educated and who does not lose his temper,” he explained.

“Vinicius is bad for him and he hurts himself more every day. If he didn’t play for Real Madrid, he wouldn’t finish a soccer match. Against Rayo he had to be sent off, but no one, I don’t know why, doesn’t put a stop to this outrage. Discussing its conditions and its quality is not correct because it has them and it is undoubtedly. But behavior goes a long way and He only has one enemy, Vinicius, and a collaborator of that bad behavior, the president.“he added.

Asked what attitude he should take when receiving racist insults, he said: “There are several ways to protest, various forms and ways to show your discontent. Is it unfair? Obviously. But Saying that Spain is a racist country is truly outrageous. that only corresponds to an unequipped head.

“I’m not saying that he doesn’t deserve the Ballon d’Or, he’s possibly the best or one of the best, but Madrid has done that terribly. The role of prohibiting the considered best team in the world from going to the event, prohibiting a player who is going to receive ex aequo with another teammate the top performer award is insane. “I don’t understand how Madrid could go down to that,” he said.





As for how to avoid the attitude that he criticizes about him, he suggested: “Putting someone next to him, who controls him, who educates him. He is rude, he is protestant, he is grumpy, he does not have the respect due to his colleagues and a lot less to its opposites.who educated him? Who taught you? “He has looked, for example, at a teammate who has arrived like him, Rodrygo, who in addition to being a great player, is an almost model man.”