by VALERIO BARRETTA

Magnussen takes a break

Enough is enough with Kevin Magnussen. After the Monza GP, the Dane accumulated the maximum penalty points on his Super Licence (12) and will now be forced (unless Haas appeals) to miss the Azerbaijan Grand Prix scheduled for in two weeks.

The contact between the Dane and Pierre Gasly at Roggia in the first part of the race was decisive: in an attempt to overtake the Frenchman, the #20 wheelied his colleague, sending him into the inside escape route. For the episode, Magnussen was also punished with a ten-second penalty in the race.

The press release

This is the statement from the Monza commissioners.

Official: Magnussen will miss Baku, the Dane (already pardoned in Monaco) has used up the penalty points on his “license” with the contact with Gasly #F1 pic.twitter.com/LFR0176v3l — FormulaPassion.it (@FormulaPassion) September 1, 2024

“While Magnussen had the front axle in front of Gasly’s mirror, the driver guidelines specify that an overtaking move must be conducted in a controlled and safe manner throughout.“, these are the words of the commissioners. “The stewards determined that this was not the case, and that Magnussen was therefore entirely to blame for the collision.“. The team will therefore have to replace Magnussen in Baku: it will probably do so with Oliver Bearman, who this year made his F1 debut on another city car – Jeddah – taking the place of Carlos Sainz.