Today there will be no home delivery of butane in Spain, and there have already been seven non-consecutive days of strikes. The companies went on strike on November 5, 13, 21 and 29 and December 5 and 11, and only the strike on December 23 remains. The calendar is running out without the Ministry of Ecological Transition having given any indication that it is willing to renegotiate the rates received by companies. And from now on, what?

The Spanish Federation of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Distributors (Fedglp) assured ABC that if this happens they do not rule out going on an indefinite strike for next year. «We will let the Christmas period pass without new measures, but, if at the beginning of the year there have been no changes, it is quite likely that the situation will force us to adopt new, tougher measures, such as suspending the home delivery of butane. », explained the employer.

It is no small thing, because in this protest are the companies that carry out the distribution for the two large Spanish energy companies. In total, there are six million homes, especially in rural areas, that depend on bottled liquefied petroleum gas.

The employers ask that the Ministry update the prices that transporters receive per cylinder delivered, something it has not done in years, leading the sector to a critical situation -companies lose 1.80 euros per container delivered- in a context of increasing wage and raw material costs.









The employers want fair prices

From Fedglp, despite everything, they insist that their claims would not imply a general increase in prices. They remember that Spain sells the cheapest butane in Europe and that with the entry into force of Royal Decree-Law 11/22 on consumer protection in the face of the energy crisis, The Government froze the maximum sales price of the bottle at 19.55 euros. In this way, the update of the ministerial order requested by the sector would maintain the Spanish market “as the most economical in Europe, while guaranteeing the quality of the home service,” say the transporters.

In any case, there will be no home delivery today so those who need a bottle will have to go to the usual distribution points (gas stations). Only the areas of the peninsular Levant affected by DANA and school, senior, health and similar centers are excluded from the strikes.