The founder and now manager of the Virgen de la Caridad Hospital, José María Ferrer Cazorla (Murcia, 1957) died this Friday, around eight o’clock in the afternoon, at the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital in Murcia of cancer, of which he was operated twice in the last month.

Graduated in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Murcia, specialist in Pediatrics and Family and Community Medicine was still at the foot of the canyon. He did it by firmly directing the hospital that he set up more than 40 years ago together with eight other partners and friends. Now the center is a benchmark in health in the Region.

Ferrer was a member of the Confederation of Business Organizations of Cartagena (COEC) and the executive of the Cartagena Chamber of Commerce, whose president, Miguel Martínez, “deeply” regretted the loss of this “tireless businessman.”

His passion for soccer, he was a supporter of Atlético de Madrid, and the city of Cartagena, led him to be institutional vice president of Efesé, whom he followed as a true fan.

Despite the acquisition, first by the investment group Magnum Capital Partners and later by the Valencian health group Ribera Salud, he was still the director of the hospital.