This Thursday, Telecinco premieres its third season of Big Brother Duo. On this occasion, the reality will feature the participation of characters from the network such as, for example, Marieta, Ana Herminia, Jeimy Báez (Carlo Costanzia’s ex-partner), Manuel Cortés or José María Almoguerason of Carmen Borrego.

For this reason, Carmen Borrego has returned this January 2 to the set of the Club Social de let’s seefrom where he commented on the advice you have given to your son in what will be his first participation in a television contest.

“Of course he said goodbye. I’m very annoying, I’ve called him thirty times,” the collaborator began by explaining, making it clear that her relationship with her son, quite tense in 2024, would have softened.

“I I want José to be known. He’s a noble guy, he’s going to have a hard time because he’s a little hypopressive and being locked up is going to have a hard time… I’m sure I’ll have a hard time too, I am convinced that I am going to have a bad time“, highlighted Borrego, who also added that she is not going to be “like some mothers who, even if it is done wrong, defend it above all else”: “I think that the good thing about a defense is admitting mistakes… You don’t have to hurt anyone to say what you think.”

In the same way, Carmen Borrego has revealed one of the pieces of advice she had given her son: “Let him rehearse the line of life because then you have very little time there“Likewise, the little girl from Las Campos added that, when he was 23 years old, José María Almoguera was diagnosed with a Brugada syndromeso he had to undergo surgery to implant a cardioverter defibrillator: “For this reason, you will not be able to do some of the tests. One bad hit on the defibrillator and a cable could come loose.” Finally, the collaborator pointed out that if she was telling this information it was because Almoguera had previously communicated it in the media.