He Seville has launched with everything he can put on the table with what must be the first signing wintry, Juninho Vieira. The Nervión club has been negotiating for the Brazilian for weeks, accelerating the negotiations in recent days, after the Qarabag leaders rejected the first proposals, being able to close the operation in a few 3.5 million. The striker must land during today’s matchday in Baku to return to training with his teammates and, in the process, finish showing his complete willingness to leave for Sevilla. He knows that this is the opportunity of his life and he does not plan to waste it. The work that Juninho has done to leave has been taken advantage of by the Sevillistas to accelerate his hiring. Everything is expected to be closed in the coming days, although From the club they only talk about an approach. It still needs to be finished off and closed with the Qarabagsince with the forward the agreement is total.

Juninho in this way would advance Rubén Vargas in those plans that the Sports Directorate had when closing the hiring of their winter reinforcements. The Swiss remains a target. He could now sign on a free transfer starting June 30 with the club he wants, although the needs of the Sevillistas force the effort to be made sooner. He will also have to see the future in the Copa del Rey and the number of games on the horizon for a Sevilla that is approaching the halfway point of its season without having its objectives well defined, although it does have its needs. The coach has asked for a winger and a player with a goal. Juninho is their man up front.

Despite not having previous references from Juninho, to Garcia Pimienta The change of chip at the top of his team’s attack, if Iheanacho ends up leaving, is really positive. The Brazilian is a footballer who has never been in a major competition and who has grown during his time with Qarabag thanks to having changed demarcation, leaving the band and playing up front. There he has shown that he has scoring ability and that is what has helped Sevilla notice him.

Juninho’s great opportunity

The Nervionense coach thinks that the hunger he has for arriving at a big club, in a better competition and now at 28 years old They will make Juninho a forward with a desire and a desire to succeed that perhaps Iheanacho no longer had. It needs people who want to grow, whether they are 24 years old or younger, like many of the players who play for or have signed for Sevilla this season, or Juninho’s age, facing the last opportunity of his career. Víctor Orta will play again with a striker. Another opportunity to see if he is capable of giving Sevilla the goal they so desperately need.