It is normal for women in Spain to reach menopause from 45 to 55 years old, a year in which a fundamental change occurs in their lives and that is that they stop having their period with all that this entails on a hormonal, physical and nutritional level..

Nutritional in the sense that once menopause has passed, which is the last year in which one has menstruated, one must put more emphasis on some nutrients than others.

To resolve some of the doubts about what nutrients must be taken into account when a woman is postmenopausal, we have spoken with Dr. Nuria Abril, a gynecologist at the Masalud Clinic in Teruel who has explained to Women: “the mineral with which it will not be necessary to supplement or increase its intake, as long as a rich, healthy and varied diet, it is ironsince the fact of not bleeding every month helps a lot for our levels of this mineral to normalize.

Other important nutrients after menopause

As we said, after menopause it is most normal for iron levels to stabilize. However, at this moment in our lives it will be very important monitor calcium and vitamin D. For example, from the age of 51, the recommended daily intake of calcium for women increases from 1,000 milligrams per day to 1,200 milligrams, to maintain bone strength, since with menopause the loss of bone mass is proven, increasing the risk of osteoporosis.

Gynecologist Nuria Abril considers that “calcium supplementation would only be necessary in people who do not maintain a diet rich in this mineral. It is also not advisable to take more calcium than necessary, since an excess could trigger kidney stones.”

Exposure to sunlight is one of the ways to increase vitamin D in the body Getty Images

To maintain good bone health it is vitamin D is also essentialbecause it helps the absorption of calcium. “By eating a good diet rich in this vitamin and sunbathing wisely, there would be no problem to have it at normal levels. You should always go to a doctor to send you the relevant blood tests and thus evaluate the situation of each of the your patients. With the results you will see if supplements should be recommended or not,” says Dr. Abril.

Dr. Abril continues: “in cases where there are patients who need to be given vitamin D supplementation, it is recommended that it be accompanied by vitamin K2 supplements, since this makes vitamin D well absorbed by the body.” bone”.





Do you want to receive the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle content in your email every Thursday for free? Sign up for our Newsletter.