The economic situation of a country depends on multiple and complex factorsboth internal and external. In turn, the economy of each citizen is influenced by the country’s scenario, especially when comparing it with other states.

Spain, according to Elcano Royal Institute“stands out with robust growth thanks to the dynamism of its exports and employment, although faces structural challenges in the medium and long term and could be affected in the short term by geoeconomic tensions and the weak performance of Germany and France.

Furthermore, Donald Trump’s victory in the US elections could negatively affect us, since in one of his latest statements, in which he answers ABC, he has indicated that our country could “drop 100% tariffs”.

With this unstable situation on the table, the progress of the national economy could have an uncertain future in the face of those who now call it going from strength to strength. The artist wanted to express himself about this Jose Manuel Sotowho is one of the figures who usually give their opinion on social networks about all kinds of topics.









Specifically, through his personal account at body. The concept of savings has disappeared and few people can invest in homes or businesses for the long term.he begins by saying in his message.

The Spanish economy is doing well because the staff here have decided to live life and spend every last cent on giving joy to their bodies. The concept of savings has disappeared and few people can invest in homes or businesses for the long term. If one day another one came… — Jose Manuel Soto (@JOSEMANUELSOTO1) January 20, 2025

And he concludes by predicting that a very negative economic situation could occur if some setback occurs in the future that requires a cushion of money: “If one day another unexpected misfortune were to occur there will be no way to face it…”concludes the singer-songwriter.

The answers

As usually happens with this type of reflection, other social media users have wanted to respond to José Manuel Soto, some agreeing and others contradicting some of his statements. These are some examples:

«Difficult to believe the numbers when Morocco has become the largest supplier of agricultural items in Spain… and many industries are closing. What sector is replacing that market loss?

“To spend that money, you first have to have it, a sign that the economy is doing well”

“The ability to save has disappeared”

“When the little you can save doesn’t reach you at all, you decide to spend it on what makes you happy.”