A game to redeem yourself. To ensure a direct pass to the round of 16 of the new Champions League. And in Da Luz, a stadium that brings back bad memories for a Barça that was beaten by Bayern in 2-8 in 2020. That Bayern was led by Hansi Flick, who now wants to change that painful memory.

The match against Benfica, captained on the field by Diablo Di María, is quite a challenge and, at the same time, a good thermometer to know the state of the Blaugrana team, hesitant in the League and exuberant in Europe.

In the top continental competition, Barcelona is second after Liverpool with five wins and one loss. On the other hand, in the domestic competition they are fourth, seven points behind Real Madrid, having added only six of the last 24 points at stake. “We have not given the level we should. We have left points that could penalize us in the future. We have to focus on what is in our hands and add all possible points to reverse this situation,” acknowledged Ferran Torres in advance of the European challenge.

Hansi Flick AFP

The board led by Joan Laporta was very indignant with the tie in Getafe. “These points are going to kill us in the League,” said the president in the Montjuïc box, talking with his directors. Afterwards, he showed his rejection of arbitration. Uche’s grab on Koundé was not punished by González Fuertes, the match referee, who was not called by the VAR as it was considered that the action had already been judged by the referee on the field. “When I see how we played I am proud, against Getafe we ​​did well but they are a difficult team,” said Flick in Da Luz. Then he vented more. “The same thing happens in every game. You don’t need VAR on some penalties. It is a clear penalty. “What could I say?” he added.

Summit with Jorge Mendes

More things are happening in Lisbon. Jorge Mendes, Barcelona’s top super agent because he represents Balde, Ansu Fati and Lamine Yamal among other players from the Barcelona reserve team such as Guille Fernández, was having dinner with president Joan Laporta and sports director Deco. Bojan and Alejandro Echevarría were also present.

As this newspaper has explained, the intention of Fati, who traveled to Lisbon due to Dani Olmo’s injury after being ruled out in the last four consecutive games, is to stay at Barcelona although he knows that he will not have minutes. As for Lamine Yamal, the intention of both parties is to improve the footballer’s financial conditions this year. The youth player has a contract until 2026 but as soon as he turns 18, this link will be automatically extended.



Ansu Fati training yesterday with Ferran Torres, Araújo and Lamine Yamal FILIPE AMORIM / AFP

Mendes will be present today at the Da Luz match. “It would be a big step to reach the second round,” said Flick, who did not want to assess whether his team can win the Champions League as his counterpart at Benfica, coach Bruno Lage, believes. “Winning it is one of the most difficult things in the world. For me, Liverpool is the favorite,” said the German.





As already happened in the preview of the match against Getafe, Flick has not given any clues as to who will play between the sticks against Benfica, whether Iñaki Peña, who started in the last league match, or Wojciech Szczesny, although he has praised the figure of the goalkeeper Polish. “I think he is one of the best signings we have made. Not only because of the way he plays but because of his support for the players. It is magnificent to see him and how he shows his experience to young people,” he said about Szczesny’s contribution.