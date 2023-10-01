It is said that the animals They do not reason, they act for instinctHowever, they have memory, and they are grateful.

José Luz and Andrés embarked at four in the morning in their Panga “The Pilgrim”, it was a cool October morning, they set sail into the open sea to the shrimp catchthe idea of ​​achieving a good result was spinning in their minds. fishing.

It was barely dawn when they raised the first haul, they were “Lurian” when they saw that the “monkey” dragged a good amount of shrimpbut also a lot of accompanying fauna, that is, foraging or fish small size.

They began to clean the nets, they threw all the fish into the water, of which a flock of sea ​​birds was in charge of swallowing, except for a skinny and dying pelican that I was trying to eat fish but it came out through him gular sacthat big bag they have between their beak and their neck, was broken.

Joseph asked Andrés to help him catch the hungry man animalwho could barely fly anymore, put it between his legs and with a needle shoe rack and nylon thread began to cook the wound that had probably been caused by a chigüil’s thorn.

The break was quickly repaired, and the pelican ate without problem and without stopping, a large quantity of small fish.

The next day the animal identified among hundreds of pangas “The Pilgrim“And those who had saved his life, he walked by his side all day, flying and eating, how did he recognize them?”

What a good action by José Luz and Andrés, because there are also fishermen that kill pelicansseagulls and diving ducks that steal their bait, or hit dolphins that break their nets… The question arises: who is the one that invades whose habitat?… What a hard blow!…

