Russian Foreign Ministry: “Mir” cards work in Caracas and in a large part of Venezuela

Cards of the Russian payment system “Mir” began to work in a significant part of Venezuela. This was announced by the director of the Latin American department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Russia, Alexander Shchetinin, reports TASS.

“Mir cards work on a fairly large area of ​​​​Venezuela. They work both in the capital Caracas and on Margarita Island, where our tourists go,” the diplomat said during the Russia-Latin America conference. Shchetinin added that work is now underway to implement the card throughout the country.

Payment with Mir cards in Venezuela was announced by the Russian Ambassador to Caracas Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov on July 13. He said one of the first places where this would be possible would be Margarita Island. The location was given priority because of its attractiveness for Russian tourists.

Earlier it became known that Russia will propose to abolish visas with all Latin American countries. Shchetinin said discussions are ongoing with Haiti, Barbados, the Bahamas, Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago, and St. Lucia.