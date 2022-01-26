The renowned Spanish singer-songwriter Jose Luis Perales will return to our country as part of his last tour called Ballads for a Farewell – Final Tour. The interpreter will take a tour of his long and famous career in an unforgettable concert this Wednesday, March 23, at the Plaza Arena of the Jockey Club of Peru.

José Luis Perales had planned to perform these concerts in the last quarter of 2020 in South America, although they were later rescheduled to May and finally to November 2021. However, due to the serious crisis caused by the spread of COVID-19 throughout the world, which exceptionally affected the entertainment industry, again forced a change in the established dates.

Until a few weeks ago, singer-songwriter José Luis Perales’ farewell to the stage was scheduled for March 22 and 23 at the Gran Teatro Nacional, but both the local production and the artist agreed to make a change of venue so that carry out this concert. Given the new sanitary measures due to the omicron variant, the capacity of the original venue was a minority and made an international event of this magnitude unfeasible.

Last concert in Lima

This March 23, at the Plaza Arena of the Jockey Club of Peru, the followers of one of the legends of the ballad in Spanish will reunite for the last time with their idol in a night that will make history and will be unrepeatable.

The concert will have the open-air theater-type modality with distance, with numbered seats and will only have 48% of the capacity. Tickets for the José Luis Perales tour are on sale at Teleticket de Wong and Metro.