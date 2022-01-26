Mvp Ishikawa for Allianz who beat a resigned Monza in three sets. La Gioiella gets three points at home. Laurenzano is injured in a recovery

Monza-Milan 0-3 (22-25, 16-25, 22-25) – The derby is from Milan. Allianz conquered the Monza Arena by hitting the fourth consecutive victory in the league (fifth counting the Italian Cup), condemning Vero Volley to the second consecutive 0-3. Mvp is Ishikawa, but the whole of Milan plays a very precise and orderly match. Monza has flashes of Davyskiba and Dzavoronok, but the team is too foul. Eccheli still without Grozer and and Galliani, starts with Orduna-Davyskiba (with reception tasks) diagonally, Grozdanov-Galassi central, Dzavoronok-Katic (surprisingly) spikers and Federici free. Piazza responds with Porro in the direction opposite to Patry, Ishikawa and Jaeschke on the sides, Piano and Chinenyeze in the center with Pesaresi free. Monza brilliant and balanced at the start, but foul on the serve, so at the first lunge (Ishikawa and Jaeschke protagonists) the Allianz flies 15-20. The serve (Davyskiba and Dzavoronok ace) shortens, and the demon-possessed Belarusian (8 points at the end of the fraction) keeps his own afloat, but the 7 errors in serving condemn the Brianza (despite 68% in attack) 22-25 with the balanced Allianz attack. Monza still in confusion at the start of the second half and on 3-10 Eccheli has already finished the timeouts, with Milan which was enough to put 3 balls on the ground and defend without making a mistake. Inside Karyagin for Davyskiba, but Milan is 4-13. Orduna also comes out, the locals get back on their feet but Milan is much more orderly and Porro does what he wants with his forwards. With Jaeschke and Ishikawa raging, Milan escapes and closes without problems 16-25, with the attack always above 60% and Monza with 16 errors and 0 blocks. Balanced start in the third set, Ishikawa and Piano strike, but there are still 7 errors of the premises in 8-11 (first timeout Eccheli). Dzavoronok’s outburst for 12-12 (6 of the Czech) and Piazza timeout. Teams arm in arm, then triple mistake by Dzavoronok and Davyskiba and Milan, with Ishikawa very inspired he comes off 19-23 before 22-25 which is worth the 0-3 final. See also Milan, the incredible comeback is not enough: Real 75-73 wins

Taranto-Ravenna 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 29-27) – In the recovery of the race valid for the second day of return the Gioiella Prisma Taranto imposes itself on the Consar RCM Ravenna and earns three very useful points in view of a final in January which in practice will be worth a season since it will be involved in two delicate and decisive matches in key to salvation (next Sunday in Padua and Wednesday 2 February in Vibo Valentia). Coach Di Pinto “risks” Falaschi in the control room, recovering from a slight ankle sprain just three days ago in Cisterna while on the other side of the net coach Zanini confirms that the Brazilian setter Queiroz Franca is distributing the game but is replaced immediately (choice technique) at the start of the first set by Biernat on the score of 6-0 for Taranto. An advantage that the Apulians will dissipate up to the partial half because Klapwiik finds a nice break on the serve (10-9). Stefani and Randazzo, however, lead a counter-break that brings Taranto back to +6 (21-15) and to close the partial in their favor. In the second set Ravenna, with Queiroz in the dribble, starts badly again (7-2 for Taranto) with coach Zanini who had already made two changes by removing the central Candeli replaced by Comparoni and the spiker Ulrich, replaced by the very young Orioli (born in 2004). The Romagnoli manage to get close to Taranto (10-8,12-10) but shortly after they collapse under blows of the rapacious duo Stefani-Randazzo. The third set was won with great pain by the Gioiella Prisma Taranto with the advantages (29-27, Di Martino’s winning block on Klapwjik), in the fifth match ball available after having canceled a set ball to the opponents. To report the injury to the free Pugliese Laurenzano who on 22-20, in an attempt to recover an incorrect reception by Joao Rafael on the service of the usual Klapwijk, hit the electronic led scoreboards and got a cut below his right knee . See also Video | Ghini: "The electric utopia does not convince young people"

