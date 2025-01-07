This Tuesday, The critical look has received José Luis Martínez-Almeida on his setmayor of the city of Madrid, who, as usual, has faced the usual questions related to politics, but has also not hesitated to answer those referring to his private life.

Thus, at the end of the interview, Ana Terradillos has completely confused the mayor of the capital: “Is the stork arriving in 2025?“. Taking advantage of the question, the journalist made reference to a headline in which it was pointed out that two thirds of young Spaniards do not contemplate having children.

It is worth remembering that the mayor of Madrid He married his partner, Teresa Urquijoon April 6, 2024 in a ceremony that brought together the most famous of our society.

With a smile, the politician responded with a sense of humor: “I’m not young anymore. There is another important fiftieth anniversary, which is mine.” A response that, as expected, has caused laughter on the Telecinco set.

“We will see,” completed José Luis Martínez-Almeida who, finally, added: “I I have made a birth plan from the City Hall, Let’s see if I lead by example“.