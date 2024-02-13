The new episode of 'Rigo' will put the new head of the Urán family in a big bind. In the previous chapter we saw how the cousins ​​of Rigo They took the partying cyclist with them Adriana, and thus they fulfilled the orders of Aracely, who wants to see her son happy. But now the protagonist of the successful RCN novel will find himself in a dilemma, since Adriana would be willing to spend the night with him; However, he ended his relationship with Michelle a few days ago. What will he decide?

On the other hand, Evaristo's gossip program claimed its first victim, after Rigo was surprised with Adriana at the nightclub. After that, Evaristo will tell everything to Silvia, who will have to deal with a bigger problem, since Sofía left in an unknown direction and took the car with her. Here we tell you all the details of the premiere of the new episode of 'Rigo'.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 60 of 'Rigo'

When does chapter 60 of 'Rigo' come out?

The 60th episode of the novel 'Rigo'production of RCN which is inspired by the life of the renowned Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Uran, will air on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. This program, which stands out for focusing on the figure of Urán, known for his outstanding participation and silver medal in the 2012 London Olympic Games, offers the audience a deep approach to his life story.

During a break of just over a month in the broadcast of the novel, RCN opted for the retransmission of previous episodes. This tactic sought to maintain the interest of viewers, ensuring their familiarity with the crucial moments of the story.

What time does episode 60 of 'Rigo' premiere?

The new episode of 'Rigo'a novel directed by Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández, It will be launched from 8.00 pm in Colombian lands, in this way you will maintain the schedule you had before your vacation. Since its official premiere, this fiction was able to capture the attention of the audience, positioning itself as one of the most watched and valued programs in the country.

Where to watch 'Rigo' ONLINE and FREE?

For those interested in following the story of 'Rigo'you have the possibility of accessing the most recent episodes both through streaming RCN as online, for free, through the official Web site of the chain. This option is not only limited to the last episode broadcast, but also provides the opportunity to consult previous chapters, allowing fans to stay up to date with the development of the plot.

Additionally, the series is available in Prime Videoa renowned streaming platform that has all the episodes of the current season of 'Rigo'. However, to enjoy this content, it is an essential requirement to have a paid subscription, unlike the free access offered by the channel through its website.

In the previous chapter, Rigo was surprised by Adriana's beauty. Photo: LR/RCN composition

What is 'Rigo' about?

“This series is inspired by an athlete predestined to mark an era, born to be an idol and committed to a prophecy that his father made: 'My son is going to be known throughout the world.' Rigo is an optimist by conviction, a comedian and a talker by nature, and that is the spirit of the story based on him and his three great loves: the father who takes violence away from him; Michelle, the woman he has longed for since he was a child; and the bicycle that accompanies him to sell lottery tickets in his town and then takes him to the top of the world,” indicates the official synopsis of 'Rigo', prepared byRCN.

What is the cast of 'Rigo'?

Juan Pablo Urrego as Rigoberto 'Rigo' Urán

Ana María Estupiñán as Michelle Durango

Robinson Díaz as Don Rigoberto de Jesús Urán

Sandra Reyes as Aracely Urán

Julián Arango as Evaristo Rendón

Ramiro Meneses as Lucho Urán

Andrea Guzmán as Girlesa Gómez

Yesenia Valencia as Silvia de Durango

Emmanuel Restrepo as Carmelo Rendón

Ella Becerra as Berenice Urán

Mauricio Mejía as Pedro Durango

Elizabeth Chavarriaga as Sofia Durango

