Officially, Getafe has announced the departure of José Juan Macías from the team, the Mexican lost all opportunity to play after Michel left the azulón team and his statistics within the team are really poor, since the striker did not score a single goal or assistance in the playing time that he had, thus being a more than failed step in his career.
For this reason and hours after the market closes in Europe, the future of the ‘9’ remains up in the air. However, in Guadalajara they have anticipated everything and have decided to register José Juan for the next tournament, thus avoiding office problems with the Liga Mx after the transfer period ends.
Despite this, Chivas continues to be Macías’s last option, since the player’s position is that his agent must find a place for him in Europe in this market closure and only if this does not happen, José Juan will return to Verde Valle and He will be placed under the orders of Marcelo Michel Leaño, who does want the player within the squad, something that seems feasible, because in the old continent nobody is betting on the signing of the Mexican.
#José #Juan #Macías #ceases #Getafe #player #Chivas #registers #list
