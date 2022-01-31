Modern Pharmaceuticals and the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative have begun the first phase of clinical trials of an HIV vaccine. This drug uses the messenger RNA system, the same one implemented in the Covid-19 vaccine. This technology could help counteract the rapid mutation of the virus that causes AIDS. We talked about it with Carlos Eduardo Pérez, an infectious disease doctor at the National University of Colombia.
