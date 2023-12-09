Within Chivas, changes have already begun within the club. Once Paunovic’s continuity has been confirmed after the Serbian ruled out terminating his contract unilaterally, the herd has begun cleaning the squad, but they are also awaiting incorporations.
Thus, Guadalajara would be about to close its first reinforcement of the tournament, it is a promising young man from Pachuca, who will arrive through the barter method, according to journalist César Merlos. His name is José Catillo, a 21-year-old player who naturally plays as a center back but has the skills to play as a full-back, and they are already negotiating his incorporation.
More news about the transfer market
The footballer has stopped training with the first team because he wants to force his exit as soon as possible, since he has every intention of taking the leap in quality in his career heading to Chivas. As a change, the source assures that Grupo Pachuca will take one or some of the youth from the flock that became champions of the under-23 category, pieces that have not debuted in the first division. Unless there is a surprise, the signing will be finalized in hours.
And as for the casualties, one of the many that there will be is that of Hiram Mier, a defender who ends his contract and leaves as a free agent, the veteran being the first of the departures that the Verde Valle team will have throughout of the winter market.
In addition to Mier, Chivas has another large group of players whose time within the team is about to end, the goal is to open gaps and get fresh people into the market, of higher quality or who at least arrive with positive inertia.
