The Amazon offers today allow us to buy Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon for Nintendo Switch in promotion. The reported discount is 11% compared to the median price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The median price it’s €44.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon tells a story before the PlatinumGames action saga. Our Bayonetta is here still a somewhat shy apprentice witch and tries to survive the dangers of the forest. We will have to solve puzzles and fight with the help of Cheshire.