PS Murcia Sunday, January 22, 2023, 13:34



The PP candidate for mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, pointed out this Sunday in Madrid, at the official presentation of the ‘popular’ candidates from the provincial capitals, that “the time has come to face the advance of the mediocre and the conspiracy of fools, and we are going to do it again, for Murcia and for Spain ».

Ballesta, who was supported in Madrid by the president of the PP of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, indicated that, in the coming days, “we will go out to the streets and squares to request the confidence of our neighbors, but in these elections we will not only municipal governments are decided, but also to face those who have crossed all political limits ».

The PP candidate to return to lead the Consistory of the capital accused the Government of Pedro Sánchez of trying to “alter the social order, based on the freedom of the Spaniards” and of wanting to “blow up the constitutional seams.”

«The time has come to lift the Spanish from their moral prostration, the time has come to face the advance of the mediocre and the conspiracy of the fools, our time has come, the time of the Spaniards, and we are going to do it again for Murcia and for Spain, because we are made of the same material as the dreams of the Spaniards”, concluded Ballesta.