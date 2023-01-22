Home page politics

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Resnikov at the Ukraine conference in Ramstein © Boris Roessler/dpa

There is a suspicion of corruption in the Ukrainian army – Defense Minister Oleksiy Resnikov is to report.

According to official sources, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov is to address reports in front of the parliament in Kyiv about overpriced food purchases for the army. Reznikov has been invited to a hearing, Vice-Chair of the Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Reconnaissance Marjana Besugla told national broadcaster Suspilne Media on Saturday (January 21). In addition, the Court of Auditors will take a close look at the Ministry of Defense.

Earlier, media reports in Kyiv caused a stir that the Defense Ministry was buying food to feed its soldiers at prices up to three times higher than retail prices in stores. The contract for 13 billion hryvnia (a good 300 million euros) is said to be about feeding the soldiers at the front, but in the rear.

Corruption scandal: Deputy Minister of Ukraine arrested for bribery

According to media reports, a deputy minister has also been arrested for accepting a six-figure bribe. “The National Anti-Corruption Bureau searched the home of Deputy Minister for Municipal, Territory and Infrastructure Development Vasyl Losynsky and arrested him,” the online newspaper reported Ukrainska Pravda. The ministry has already responded to the report and fired the top official.

Losynskyj is accused of having received a bribe of 400,000 euros when buying electricity generators. The investigation has been ongoing since September, it said. At the beginning of November, after a change at the head of the authority, Losynskyj was even the acting minister for a short time before he had to resign to the second rank.

Fight against corruption: Ukraine in the bottom place in the global ranking

Ukraine was granted EU candidate status in June, four months after Russia launched a war of aggression against the country. The conditions for accession include the rule of law and progress in the fight against corruption, where Ukraine, despite numerous efforts in recent years, still ranks at the bottom in the world.

Remarkable: A few years ago, the opposition in Russia also uncovered a corruption scandal involving the catering of the military. As it turned out, most of the orders went without a tender to oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, also known as “Putin’s cook” because of his closeness to Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. The revelations had no effect. Today, as head of the Wagner mercenary unit, Prigozhin is one of the most important pillars of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and one of the most powerful men in Moscow. (dpa/frs)