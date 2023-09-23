Saturday, September 23, 2023, 8:07 p.m.



| Updated 8:27 p.m.

The mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, has been elected member of the Governing Board of the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces at the XIII Plenary Session held this Saturday in Madrid. Ballesta attended this Plenary Session, which is held every four years, accompanied by the Vice Mayor and Councilor for Development and Heritage, Rebeca Pérez, and by the Councilor for Open Government, Economic Promotion and Employment, Mercedes Bernabé. In addition, the mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, who joins the Territorial Council, was also present.

The government team understands that in this way, Murcia, as the seventh city in Spain and among the top fifty in Europe, gains political weight and will be represented in the highest governing body of Spanish municipalism.

The mayor of Murcia highlighted that “we represent municipalities and provinces united by territorial cohesion and solid local development. “We are committed to the future and the well-being of our neighbors.”

The executive of the Federation of Municipalities and Provinces, which will be chaired by the mayor of Jerez de la Frontera, María José García – Pelayo, will be made up of the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, as well as the mayors of Valencia, Zaragoza and Santander , and by the mayors of Badalona, ​​Valladolid, Cáceres, Córdoba and Logroño, among others.

From this moment on, the highest governing body of the Federation of Municipalities, to which the mayor of Murcia belongs, will meet periodically once a month.