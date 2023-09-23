Something that is no surprise to anyone is the fact that Elon Musk spends his free time trying all kinds of video games, even his ex-partner participated in one of the most important in recent years as a voice actress, Cyberpunk 2077. Given this, he has been left with the itch of wanting to appear as a cameo in it, but his actions in asking the developers to do so are a bit questionable.

Through the networks it has been mentioned that the owner of the platform x showed up at the offices of CD Project RedUntil that moment they could say that everything is normal, but the details are that he appeared with a weapon calmly demanding that they add him to the video game. Request that is not new at all, given that on other occasions the millionaire has insisted on appearing in this RPG.

elon crashed grimes’ recording session for cyberpunk 2077 with a flintlock and demanded to be in the video game pic.twitter.com/2ZiK41NuC7 — jenny_tightpants🪑 (@halomancer1) September 19, 2023

Elon interrupted Grimes’ recording session for Cyberpunk 2077 with a flintlock and demanded to be in the video game. It is worth mentioning that the Musk has mentioned that the expression of the inhabitants of the office was not the most relaxed, since it was even noticeable that they were sweating when they put their eyes that they were carrying in their hands. With that he tried to calm the situation by stating that it is nothing dangerous, even so it did not help much to clarify that part with the development team. See also Dragon's Dogma 2 is in development

Some might think that his request is only to appear in the game. But because a company called Neural linkwhich refers to real life and is evidently an association that was founded in the 2016. That’s why he would like to come out as its CEO.

Remember that Cyberpunk 2077 Is available in Ps4, Ps5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Editor’s note: It was the perfect time for them to add it in the new DLC that is coming out for this title. However, it will be a mystery that we will have to solve when exploring the new area that is made available to us.