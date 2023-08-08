Tuesday, August 8, 2023, 00:54



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The journalist José Alfonso Pérez, director of the Murcia Spanish Radio and Television Territorial Center (RTVE) since 2020, will be in charge of inaugurating the 51st edition of the Los Alcázares International Garden and Sea Week, an event that will be held from 14 to August 24.

José Alfonso Pérez has worked in numerous media throughout his journalistic career, such as Cronos magazine, the newspaper LA VERDAD or RTVE. During all these years, they indicate from the Alcazareño City Council in a statement, the journalist has reported on numerous events and has participated in outstanding news coverage of great importance, such as the Lorca earthquake in 2011 or the floods of Los Alcázares in 2016 and 2019. Since he was a child, José Alfonso Pérez “has been very close to Los Alcázares, since it is the municipality where the journalist’s family and friends reside”, they indicate from the Consistory, and adds the mayor of the town, Mario Pérez Cervera, that “it is frequent see him here, enjoying a walk or a swim in the Mar Menor ». In addition, “he has walked through its streets and enjoyed its gastronomy, and this year he will be able to live and immerse himself in the extraordinary atmosphere of the International Week of the Orchard and the Sea”, underlines the mayor.