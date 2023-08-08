Tuesday, August 8, 2023, 00:56



José Antonio Marín Sánchez, number 10 of the Popular Party’s candidacy for the 28-M municipal elections, has just taken office as a councilor in the Yecla City Council, one month after the resignation of María Pilar Puche García. The number six of the PP candidacy, who was assigned the departments of Tourism, Commerce, Consumption and Hospitality in the distribution made by the mayoress, Remedios Lajara, among the eight councilors who accompany her in the government team, presented her resignation ” for health reasons”.

For his part, José Antonio Marín, who was initially left out of the municipal team by barely a hundred votes, which left the PP without councilor number 10 in favor of the PSOE, now assumes the powers of Festejos and becomes the seventh deputy mayor and member of the Local Government Board.

Remedios Lajara, after the inauguration of the new councilor, has announced the resulting restructuring of the government team, which also affects the councilor María Isabel Pérez Millán. Thus, the mayor will continue to hold Economic Revitalization and Development, New Technologies and Youth, competencies to which Tourism now adds, although she leaves in their place those related to Education and Nursery Schools, in the hands of the government team spokesperson for the time being, Sara Ortuno Soriano. Finally, Daniel Jiménez, councilor who continues to lead Culture, will also direct the areas of Commerce, Consumption and Hospitality.